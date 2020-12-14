News
Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan with the OSCE mediators did not take place on the initiative of the Armenian side, pres secretary of Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

As it was reported earlier, the French and American co-chairs are in Yerevan within the framework of the regional visit.  The Russian co-chairman did not come due to illness.

The reason is the incomplete format, given that the Russian co-chair is not participating in the visit, Poghosyan explained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
