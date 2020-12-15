News
Tuesday
December 15
NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty
NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO states do not agree with the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, as it contradicts the existing disarmament architecture, the North Atlantic Alliance noted on Tuesday in Brussels.

According to the Alliance, they reaffirm their commitment to maintaining and strengthening arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. As the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons shall enter into force soon, they collectively declare their disagreement, as it does not reflect the increasingly complex global security environment and contradicts the existing non-proliferation and disarmament architecture, TASS reported referring the NATO Allies.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains the only reliable way to nuclear disarmament, the document underlines.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
