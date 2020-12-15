The prices of certain products might go up in Armenia in the short run. This is what Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan told reporters today, adding that this is linked to the increase of prices of imported foods.
“Compared with the previous year, the price of grain has increased by 34% in the global market, 21% in Russia and 11% in Georgia. In the past 12 months, the prices of sugar have increased by 65% in Russia and 37% in Ukraine. In Russia, the price of vegetable oil has increased by 40% in one year,” Galstyan said, adding that increase in the prices of eggs is linked to the prices of imported feeds.
Galstyan’s forecasts confirm the fact that prices have already gone up.