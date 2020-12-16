News
Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hin Shen village has been unblocked
Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hin Shen village has been unblocked
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of the intervention by the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Azerbaijani outpost has been managed to be removed from the road and Hin Shen village was unblocked. Vahram Poghosyan, the press secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Earlier, the mayor of Hin Shen village had reported that the Azerbaijanis had blocked the road to the village for some time, effectively leaving the residents under siege.

"At the moment, there are both representatives of the [Artsakh] Defense Army and Russian peacekeepers in the community, ensuring the safety of the community residents," Poghosyan said.

He added that at the moment, Yeghtsahogh village was under the control of Armenian forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
