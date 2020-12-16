News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
EU representatives approve the extension of sanctions against Russia
EU representatives approve the extension of sanctions against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

EU representatives have approved the extension of sanctions against Russia.

''EU ambassadors have approved the roll-over of the economic sanctions on Russia for another 6 months,''  Rikard Jozwiak, the Radio Free Europe journalist, tweeted.

The next step is the approval of the sanctions by the EU Council, after which it will be published in the EU Official Journal and come into force, Interfax reports.

The EU economic sanctions against Russia are extended every six months. The EU summit approved at a meeting in Brussels on December 10 another extension of the EU sanctions against Russia.

Economic sanctions were initially imposed on July 31, 2014 for one year in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine. The restrictive measures were strengthened in September 2014.

There are other EU restrictive measures in addition to economic sanctions against Russia in response to the Ukrainian crisis: individual measures and measures in connection with the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What is level of Armenia-EU relations?
The Armenian MFA issued a brief report in this regard…
 EU disburses €9mn in grants for Justice Reforms in Armenia
In line with the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) standards…
 Armenia FM to pay working visit to Brussels
Aivazian will attend the third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council…
 EU agrees on € 5.1 billion disease prevention program
The EU Council and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the EU4Health disease prevention...
 European stock exchanges are growing on EU statistics
Major European stock markets are rallying...
Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal
The conference is an opportunity to solve maritime issues...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos