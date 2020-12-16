News
Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18
Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a CIS council meeting, Kremlin reported.

The meeting will be chaired by the Republic of Uzbekistan via videoconference.

It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation within the CIS in the political, trade, economic, social, and cultural fields. It is also meant to consider issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, exchange views on topical international and regional issues.

Following the meeting, an updated concept for the further development of the CIS will be approved, joint statements will be adopted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN, on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security and a number of other documents, the message says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
