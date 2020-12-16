Russian MFA: OSCE Minsk Group can play its role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

During today’s briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said not only the OSCE Minsk Group, but also other international organizations are dealing with the issues related to the situation regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the region within the scope of their jurisdiction and, most importantly, by working with the respective capital cities.

Zakharova stated that the activities of international organizations must be carried out directly with the states that the conflict concerns.

“Taking into consideration the scale of the statement made by the leaders of the three countries on November 9, the provisions stated in the statement are being implemented, and the process of regulation of international organizations that have to solve the issues within the scope of their powers and jurisdiction is in progress. It’s a difficult phase,” Zakharova emphasized.

Zakharova clarified that there are many issues facing the region.

“The OSCE Minsk Group, as well as other international organizations and intermediary organizations are currently developing steps and actions and may play their role in the complete settlement of the situation,” she added.