Hin Shen village of Artsakh is unblocked
Hin Shen village of Artsakh is unblocked
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artsakh Public TV informs that the Azerbaijani outpost was managed to be removed from the road and to unblock Hin Shen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Azerbaijani forces tried to put pressure on the Armenian side by setting up an outpost on the road leading to Hin Shen sub-region of Berdadzor village. But as a result of the intervention of the Russian peacekeeping troops, late last night this Azerbaijani outpost was managed to be removed from the road and to unblock Hin Shen.

Representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army and Russian peacekeepers are currently in this rural community. They ensure the safety of the community residents and their unhindered activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
