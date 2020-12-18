Armenia PM will not attend Friday’s online meeting of CIS countries’ leaders

Due to the death of his father, Vova Pashinyan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not take part in Friday’s online meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member countries; the PM's spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, informed this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"At the moment, Prime Minister Pashinyan will attend his father's funeral, so he will not be able to attend the session of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS. No one from the Armenian side will take part in the meeting," Gevorgyan said.
Nikol Pashinyan's father passed away Wednesday at the age of 80, and from a serious and long-term illness.