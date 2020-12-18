Demarcation begins in Kapan city of Armenia's Syunik Province

Demarcation has already begun with the GPS system in the city of Kapan of Syunik Province. This is what Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the map is currently being examined for specific demarcation.
By the decision of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the major posts of Syunik Province will be transferred to Azerbaijan by 5 p.m. today.
Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the two directions leading to the villages of Kapan are in a blockade in case of retreat from the posts. “Basically, the roads to 10 villages will be in the Azerbaijanis’ border zone. There are alternative roads to Agarak, Uzhanis, Khdrants and Yeghvard villages, but there are no alternative roads to Tchakaten, Shikahogh, Srashen, Nerkin Hand, Tsav and Shishkert villages,” he said.
Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had met with the heads of several cities and villages of Syunik Province and told them that the border is being adjusted in the presence of the high-ranking officers of both sides and that no meter of the territory of Armenia will be ceded.