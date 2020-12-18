News
Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history
Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today declared that talks about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be in the past tense now and stated that the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh is maintained and “will be stronger” day after day.

“I also fully agree with Vladimir Putin that whenever we talk about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we must talk about what happened in the past. This is already history,” Aliyev declared during today’s session of the Council of Heads of States of the CIS.

According to Aliyev, the Armenian leadership’s steps and actions were targeted at escalation of the situation. “As far as the Prime Minister of Armenia is concerned, while he was in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in 2019, he declared that “Karabakh is Armenia, period”. Thus, the Armenian leadership’s steps and actions were targeted at escalation of the situation and were aimed at inciting the Azerbaijani party’s response operations and hindering the negotiation process,” Aliyev stressed.
