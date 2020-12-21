News
Monday
December 21
News
1,130 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh since October 1
1,130 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh since October 1
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the Ministry of Health continues to carry out anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since October 1, 2020, specialists of the Epidemiology and Hygiene Center of the Ministry of Health have conducted 2,585 tests and reported 1,130 coronavirus cases. Currently, an average of 60-70 tests are conducted on a daily basis.

From October 1 to December 21, 232 patients with COVID-19 have received inpatient treatment, and 129 patients have recovered. Currently, 60 patients are undergoing treatment. There have been 30 deaths, and the patients were mainly elderly people who were infected with COVID-19, but died from a chronic disease or due to polyorganic deficiency.

The Epidemiology and Hygiene Center has sanitized at confirmed hotbeds, as well as in food outlets, schools and kindergartens.
