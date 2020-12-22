News
Armenia official: Large-scale energy sector programs, reforms have continued in country
Armenia official: Large-scale energy sector programs, reforms have continued in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The minister of territorial administration and infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, has issued a congratulatory message to the country’s energy workers, on the Energy Worker’s Day.

"Despite the trials of the passing year, the energy sector [of Armenia] maintained, largely thanks to you, the stability and uninterrupted energy supply throughout the country. (…). I would like to thank also for the financial, technical, and material support provided to the companies in the system.

Despite the existing obstacles, the large-scale energy sector programs and reforms, which were outlined for the current year, have continued.

Our joint work to modernize the sector and increase energy security we will continue in the near future, too" Papikyan's congratulatory message reads in particular.
Հայերեն
