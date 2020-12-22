News
Ardshinbank has improved the terms of money transfers to Russia with the system “SWIFT’’ for individuals
Ardshinbank has improved the terms of money transfers to Russia with the system “SWIFT’’ for individuals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank has significantly reduced the tariff for SWIFT transfers to the Russian Federation for individual clients in Russian rubles. Regardless of the transfer amount, the new tariff is only 2500 AMD instead of the previous one which was 5000-30,000 AMD.

As noted at Ardshinbank, the purpose of the change in tariffs is to offer affordable transfers to card or bank account holders of the Russian banks without limiting the transfer amount. Transfers are realized quickly, safely, and now with a reduced tariff. Money transfers of up to 20 million drams are also realized without a need to open an account.

It is to mention that Ardshinbank has one of the widest branch networks in Armenia with 60 branches. The Bank has been repeatedly recognized as the best by leading international publications. In 2020, the magazine “Global Finance” named Ardshinbank  the “Best Bank of the Year”, as well as the “Safest Bank of the Year” in Armenia. Ardshinbank was also recognized by the authoritative magazine of the British Euromoney Institutional Investors “Euromoney” as the “Best Bank of Armenia 2020.” ''Тhe Banker'' of the Financial Times recognized the issue of Ardshinbank's Eurobonds as the "Deal of the Year" in Europe in 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
