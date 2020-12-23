News
Vaezi says Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship
Vaezi says Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

There is a political will to expand relations between Tehran and Baku at the highest level, IRNA reported referring to the head of the Iranian presidential administration Mahmoud Vaezi.

Vaezi called his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev constructive, and noted that a new situation was formed in the region after the end of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, so it was necessary to discuss issues of mutual concern.

After his meeting on Tuesday, he told reporters that Iran also considers the border with Azerbaijan a border of peace and friendship, as President Ilham Aliyev has already stated.

"We believe that today is the time to deepen friendship between regional states, and holding multilateral meetings, can resolve possible misunderstandings among them," Vaezi said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
