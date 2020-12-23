Rouhani: Donald Trump's fate will be no better than Saddam Hussein's

The fate of US President Donald Trump will be no better than the fate of Saddam Hussein, Tehran Times reported referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We’ve had two lunatics in [our] history, one was Saddam who imposed a military war on us and the other lunatic is Trump who imposed the economic war on us,” Rouhani noted.

According to him, Iran emerged victorious in the military war and waited for the Iraqi lunatic to be hanged.

“Trump’s destiny will be no better than Saddam’s,” he added.

“We saw how the Iranian people broke them with their resistance against those who wanted to break us,” Rouhani noted.