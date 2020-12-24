News
Thursday
December 24
Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February
Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: The [parliament majority] My Step [faction] members yesterday also thwarted the [parliamentary] opposition's initiative to convene a special [parliament] session to end the [current] martial law [in the country].

According to Past newspaper’s information, the authorities have made a political decision to maintain martial law at least until February.

However, according to the opposition, the parliamentary opposition will be able to put this question up for discussion every day, without any restrictions, demanding the immediate lifting of the martial law.
Հայերեն
