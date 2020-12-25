Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s targeting of journalists

The ombudsmen of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia have published a joint ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s attacks on journalists covering the recent hostilities in Artsakh.

In parallel with the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructures of Artsakh, journalists and their service vehicles were also targeted deliberately and indiscriminately as a result of which 7 journalists (5 foreigners and 2 Armenians) were injured and one person convoying the journalistic group was killed. Deliberate targeting is testified by the fact that journalists were wearing uniforms and distinctive signs that were also present on their cars.

Besides, some evidence suggests that Azerbaijani reconnaissance UAVs were flying at the scene before and during the strikes which means that the journalists were fully visible and distinct by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The aforesaid ad hoc report is accessible here.