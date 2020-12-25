Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has

Armenians have a winning card that perhaps no other nation in the world has, and that winning card is their diaspora. This is what Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly Andrei Belyaninov said during the Moscow-Bishkek-Yerevan-Nur Sultan teleconference.

According to him, first of all, the Armenian public needs to know the truth, for instance, how many people are actually living in Armenia.

“From the perspective of the economy, there is also no objective information. Armenia is so obsessed with politics that it has forgotten about culture and economy,” the analyst added.

As far as the war in Artsakh is concerned, Belyaninov called on drawing conclusions based on the outcomes of the war.

“It is extremely difficult to accumulate hatred in the country. Generosity is the fate of big nations, and it is necessary to be able to forgive. For instance, there is no enmity between the Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow. Yes, each nation is concerned about its respective homeland, but there is no enmity,” he concluded.