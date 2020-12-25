Israel approves introduction of total quarantine from December 27 to January 9

Armenia Police: 28 citizens apprehended while shutting down streets with demand for PM's resignation

Policeman slips and hurts leg during clash with citizens in Yerevan

Armenia parliament to convene special session on December 28

Road of Armenian Syunik province is under Azerbaijan control, 4 bodies of Armenia soldiers found, 25.12.20 digest

Armenia citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation reach Republic Square, protest ends

Karabakh MFA welcomes adoption of resolution by Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Alibaba founder Jack Ma's fortune falls by $ 3.6 billion per day

Armenian opposition party condemns police officers' unlawful actions, says traitor Pashinyan must resign

Police apprehend citizens who shut down a street in central Yerevan

Citizens demanding Armenian PM's resignation marching from Baghramyan Avenue to Mashtots Avenue

Armenian police try to apprehend young girl by force

Armenian police apprehend citizens holding protest, including member of opposition party

Protester and police officer get into dispute during protest in Yerevan

Citizens shutting down streets in Yerevan, demanding PM's resignation

National Interest: The past year will be the deadliest in US history

Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land

Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold protests in Yerevan

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on being reappointed Prime Minister

Armenia parliament majority faction: Naira Zohrabyan should not chair human rights committee of legislature

Russia contributes 2 million Swiss francs to ICRC to aid Nagorno-Karabakh

Dollar gains slight value in Armenia

Armenian advocate: Another 68 of my colleagues also demand that Prosecutor General detain Nikol Pashinyan

US President and First Lady say COVID-19 vaccine 'is truly a Christmas miracle'

Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says there might be changes of posts on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Huge gold deposit discovered in Turkey

Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army

Armenia government, ruling bloc disregard parliamentary discussion on border communities’ issues

Armenia President pays working visit to Gyumri

Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has

Armenia official: People of Artsakh received 7bn drams of social assistance

150 Democratic Congressmen support Biden's initiative to return to Iranian nuclear deal

Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control

Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation

Minister: Residents of Armenia's communities that became borderline after war will also receive social support

Artsakh President attends commemoration event honoring 5 Armenia village natives who had fallen in recent war

Armenia Penitentiary Service chief participates in session of CIS Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services

Red Cross assists 221 temporarily sheltered families in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to receive support in amount of two salaries

Armenia official: Process of issuing medical reports to servicemen wounded during Artsakh war is accelerated

Utility payment reimbursement program in Artsakh to continue in 2021

Fauci: Up to 90% of population may need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member is called to Armenia Police General Department of Criminal Investigation

Caucasus Nature Fund carries out about €1.3mn worth of activities in Armenia in 2020

US to open consulate in Western Sahara

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Ban on Turkey imports to take effect on December 31

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev announces demobilization of soldiers who were drafted for Karabakh war

Christmas tree installed by foundation of Armenia PM Pashinyan’s wife being disassembled in Stepanakert

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s targeting of journalists

621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan court denies investigation’s petition to remand Kajaran town mayor in custody

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev trying to reconcile Israel and Turkey?

Israel trying to figure out Biden's policy on Iran

Israel warplanes hit Syria facilities

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 4 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Artsakh Defense Army reports 45 more casualties

Newspaper: Armenia foreign debt reaches $6bn

Russian peacekeepers completing demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan, Karabakh Security Council chief Balasanyan meet?

Khalifa Haftar calls on Libya military to prepare for war against Turkey

Terrorists kill more than 100 people in Ethiopia village

How Armenian father, son from Artsakh’s Hadrut survived 65 days behind enemy lines?

Armenian police colonel released from courtroom

Azerbaijanis destroy panel reading name of Vorotan village of Armenia's Syunik Province

Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program

Georgia Parliament expresses confidence in new Cabinet

COVID-19 vaccine sent to all EU member states

Residents of Armenia's Tchakaten and Shikahogh villages can't make phone calls, communication tower dismantled

Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities

Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations receives new equipment with Russia's support

Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan

Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon and South Sudan

Zatulin: "Package plan' most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war

Azerbaijanis are in Armenia's Shurnukh, protests continue in Yerevan for PM Pashinyan's resignation, 24.12.20 digest

Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia

Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg adopts motion condemning actions against Artsakh

UK and EU come to agreement

Zakharova says signing of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh is a major event

Tense situation at Republic Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehending demonstrators

Israel imposing 3rd national quarantine

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief appointed vice-chairman of Investigative Committee

Armenian demonstrator's face bleeding while being apprehended by police

130 lecturers, employees of Armenia's languages and social sciences university demand PM's resignation

Armenia labor and social affairs minister meets with Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center head

Rouhani: End of Karabakh war to have economic benefits for Iran

Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties

Armenia President appoints new head of State Protection Service

Russian MP: I'm certain that Vazgen Manukyan is skillful and patriotic

Parents carrying out act of civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)

Zatulin: Russia, US and France supported the "Regions for Status" plan

Armenia police find man wanted by Cyprus law enforcement

Aliyev invites companies of Kazakhstan to restore Nagorno-Karabakh

Investigators declare search against Armenia ex-culture minister and ex-Ambassador to Israel who helped her

Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia

Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup

Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?

Zatulin: Armenia has to become the Russian Israel in the Caucasus

Russia, Turkey FMs will meet in Sochi and discuss Karabakh