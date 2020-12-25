News
Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on being reappointed Prime Minister
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on being reappointed.

The message particularly reads as follows:

”Accept my warm congratulatory remarks on the occasion of being reappointed Prime Minister of Georgia. I wish you more success for the benefit of fraternal Georgia.

Over the past year-and-a-half, an atmosphere for effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between our governments and us has been created, and it is hinged on the centuries-old historical ties and cultural and civilizational commonalities that bring our peoples together.

I am certain that the relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue to grow in all directions of mutual interest through our combined efforts.”
