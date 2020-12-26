News
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Catholicos of All Armenians urges not to react to provocative statements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Letters of concern and support were received at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin from the faithful children of the Armenian Church, public speeches were made by various individuals, and calls were made to defend the National Church along the lines of the recent campaign against the Armenian Church in connection with the cyber-threats of violence on Sunday.

The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Mother See greatly appreciates the faithful spirit, zeal, and loyalty of its children toward the Holy Church, urging them to remain calm and tranquil and not to react to such provocative statements.

The paternal exhortation of the Catholicos of All Armenians is to celebrate the year-end Divine Liturgy in a peaceful atmosphere and to pray for the stability of the homeland and the unity of the nation, for a safe and secure life.
