News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Bright Armenia Party to ruling power: When you talk about early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed
Bright Armenia Party to ruling power: When you talk about early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Our parliamentary delegation visited Syunik Province a week ago, studied in detail all the issues related to the situation. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction, said about this in the National Assembly Monday, and he added that they did not wait for the majority My Step faction to propose to them to visit Syunik.

And referring to the ruling power’s proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections, Marukyan said: "You [i.e. My Step] proved today that you cannot organize early elections. You cannot go out to campaign, and the safety of no one—including our own—can be secure (…). I condemn any manifestation of violence, and call on all to exercise restraint. When you talk about an early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP: We will meet in Constitutional Court
Zohrabyan commented on the parliament majority faction’s initiative on terminating her powers as Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly…
 Newspaper: Why Armenia authorities launch campaign against ombudsman?
And certain "pro-government" circles…
 Armenia government, ruling bloc disregard parliamentary discussion on border communities’ issues
According to the secretary of the National Assembly faction of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan, Karabakh Security Council chief Balasanyan meet?
We have been trying to find out this information from both sides for two days now…
 Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to...
 Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties
Touching upon the concerns, President...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos