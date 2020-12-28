Bright Armenia Party to ruling power: When you talk about early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed

YEREVAN. – Our parliamentary delegation visited Syunik Province a week ago, studied in detail all the issues related to the situation. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction, said about this in the National Assembly Monday, and he added that they did not wait for the majority My Step faction to propose to them to visit Syunik.
And referring to the ruling power’s proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections, Marukyan said: "You [i.e. My Step] proved today that you cannot organize early elections. You cannot go out to campaign, and the safety of no one—including our own—can be secure (…). I condemn any manifestation of violence, and call on all to exercise restraint. When you talk about an early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed.”