Mourning swan delays 23 German trains

Over 20 trains were delayed in Germany for almost an hour because of a mourning swan on the railroad tracks amid the death of its companion, RIA Novosti reported.
The incident required a special rescue operation.
Two swans wandered into the area of the high-speed rail, and one of the birds died, presumably becoming a victim of the overhead rail. The surviving bird did not want to leave its beloved one.
Firefighters came to the rescue and raised the bird with the help of special equipment.
Amid the rescue operation, 23 trains were delayed for about 50 minutes.
The surviving swan was later released on the river.