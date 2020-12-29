News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Analysts expect oil prices to drop to $30
Analysts expect oil prices to drop to $30
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The assessment of the prospects for the 2021 oil market has become less optimistic. 

Analysts' December forecasts of $60 per barrel changed downward to an average of $55 per barrel. Some experts believe that oil prices will fall to $30 in the first quarter of 2021, Izvestia reported.

In Europe, the US, and other countries, the restrictions are being introduced. The general situation was worsened by information about the new strain of the COVID-19 in the UK. Oil prices began to fall again.

In the next six to seven months, there will be many factors affecting the short-term position of oil prices, although the pandemic will set the tone. Most likely, world quotations will be in the range of $ 45-50 per barrel.

World oil prices at the beginning of the last week of the outgoing year slightly dropped. The cost of North Sea Brent on Monday morning first lost about 0.27%, falling to $51.2 per barrel, Texas WTI - 0.19%, to $48.14 per barrel. By lunchtime, investors again believed in black gold, and the oil price went from falling to growing by more than 1% on average.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
 Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, natural gas fields
It continues to work on determining the size and volume of these fields…
 Rosatom's TVEL fuel company and Armenian Nuclear Power Plant agree on nuclear fuel supply
The ANPP, which is the only...
 Armenia official: Large-scale energy sector programs, reforms have continued in country
The minister of territorial administration and infrastructure issued a congratulatory message on the Energy Worker’s Day...
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos