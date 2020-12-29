Xiaomi not to include smartphone charger in their boxes

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series will not include smartphone chargers in their boxes, Lenta.ru reported.
The company said in a statement that the flagship devices will come with a simplified kit that will lack the charging adapter. Explaining their decision, Xiaomi referred to environmental concerns.
The company said that the first customers to pre-order the flagship smartphone will receive the adapter for free.
In October, Apple announced that it would not bundle smartphones - both new and previously released - with a free charging adapter and wired headphones. Top managers of the company announced at the presentation of the iPhone 12 that this decision is due to concern for the environment.