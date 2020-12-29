News
Xiaomi not to include smartphone charger in their boxes
Xiaomi not to include smartphone charger in their boxes
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series will not include smartphone chargers in their boxes, Lenta.ru reported.

The company said in a statement that the flagship devices will come with a simplified kit that will lack the charging adapter. Explaining their decision, Xiaomi referred to environmental concerns.

The company said that the first customers to pre-order the flagship smartphone will receive the adapter for free.

In October, Apple announced that it would not bundle smartphones - both new and previously released - with a free charging adapter and wired headphones. Top managers of the company announced at the presentation of the iPhone 12 that this decision is due to concern for the environment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
