Prosperous Armenia Party leader arrives in parliament, to meet with Nikol Pashinyan

Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan arrived at the National Assembly just minutes ago. Asked if he will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pasinyan, Tsarukyan said his political party’s decision remains unchanged and that he will provide details after the meeting.
Tsarukyan didn’t answer any other question and entered the homonymous parliamentary faction’s room to have a meeting with the members of the faction.
According to presses, today Gagik Tsarukyan will met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is also at the National Assembly.