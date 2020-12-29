Russia PM sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of upcoming holidays

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of New Year and Christmas, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The message particularly states the following:
“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of New Year and Christmas. In the passing year, the Armenia-Russia relations, which are hinged on the principles of friendship, partnership and allied relations, grew dynamically. Progress was made in the implementation of major joint programs, and the partnership for integration was strengthened within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union.
I am certain that the multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and Russia will continue to be strengthened in 2021. I consider the ensuring of effective cooperation for restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh after the conflict important.
I wish you good health and welfare, and I wish all citizens of Armenia peace and prosperity.”