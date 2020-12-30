Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination live on television on Tuesday, as the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all, Global News reported.
Senator Harris, who is Black and Asian-American, has become the second high-profile person in the US from an ethnic minority background to receive the vaccine after Surgeon General Jerome Adams on December 18.
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 334,000, his top priority. He received his first injected dose of the vaccine live on television last week. Two doses are required for full protection.
Harris received the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc, whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan.
“I barely felt it,” Harris said, laughing, after receiving the injection in her upper left arm. “I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine – it is relatively painless … it is safe … it’s literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists.”