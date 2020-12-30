News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination live on television on Tuesday, as the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all, Global News reported.

Senator Harris, who is Black and Asian-American, has become the second high-profile person in the US from an ethnic minority background to receive the vaccine after Surgeon General Jerome Adams on December 18.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 334,000, his top priority. He received his first injected dose of the vaccine live on television last week. Two doses are required for full protection.

Harris received the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc, whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan.

“I barely felt it,” Harris said, laughing, after receiving the injection in her upper left arm. “I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine – it is relatively painless … it is safe … it’s literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
582 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 13 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 US congressman-elect dies of coronavirus
Luke Letlow of Louisiana was 41...
 Biden says he will enforce martial law to speed up coronavirus vaccine production in US
Martial law allows a US president to increase the production of certain goods in order to strengthen national security…
 Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021
Last week, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates...
 Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia...
 New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
Novavax is recruiting 30,000 volunteers to test its vaccine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos