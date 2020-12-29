News
EU and China to sign long-awaited business investment deal
EU and China to sign long-awaited business investment deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union and China are set to sign a long-awaited business investment deal after seven years of intense discussions despite concerns about the human rights situation in the country, AP reported.

The provisional agreement is set to be announced Wednesday, an EU official with direct knowledge of the talks said. The official was not authorized to speak publicly as a matter of practice.

The deal was sealed after China committed to pursuing ratification of the International Labor Organization’s rules on forced labor, according to the unnamed official. The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country.

The EU previously said the agreement, which includes provisions for settling disputes, should increase the transparency of Chinese state subsidies and make sustainable development a key element of the relationship between the EU and China. The deal also includes clear rules against the forced transfer of technologies, a practice in which a government requires foreign investors to share their technology in exchange for market access.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
