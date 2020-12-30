US records COVID-19 new strain case

The COVID-19 new strain identified in the UK is found in the US state of Colorado, State Governor Jared Polis tweeted.
"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.
The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely," he noted.
