US records COVID-19 new strain case
US records COVID-19 new strain case
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The COVID-19 new strain identified in the UK is found in the US state of Colorado, State Governor Jared Polis tweeted.

"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.

The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
