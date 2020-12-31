News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 31
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 531 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 159,409 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,823 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 684 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 959, the total respective number so far is 142,801, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,101—which is a drop by 447 in one day.

And 2,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 593,903 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK to tighten coronavirus lockdown
Because of the spread of a new variant of COVID-19...
 Latvia extends state of emergency and sets curfew for New Year
According to the government’s decision, all...
 French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays
The situation is complicated by the mistrust of the majority of French people in relation to the vaccine...
 Armenia obtains 8 large oxygen generating stations and 100,000 COVID-19 tests
Out of the 8 oxygen generating stations, the...
 UK approves first AstraZeneca vaccine
Now the UK is the first country to register this vaccine...
 Mongolia reports first death from COVID-19
The deceased is a 76-year-old woman who...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos