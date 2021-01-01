About 47,000 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have escorted another row of vehicles transporting refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Another 220 refugees have moved to Stepanakert from Yerevan in buses.
Overall, nearly 47,000 refugees have already returned to their respective places of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are ensuring the citizens’ safe return to their respective places of residence, providing humanitarian aid and restoring civilian infrastructures.
They are also monitoring the situation round-the-clock and overseeing maintenance of the ceasefire regime at the observation posts.