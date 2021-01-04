News
Monday
January 04
Germany politicians call on UK authorities to release Julian Assange
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German politicians are calling on the UK authorities to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange amid a London court ruling on his extradition to the United States, DW reported.

"Experts consider the trial in London to be politically motivated," said Gyde Jensen, a member of the Free Democratic Party faction in the German Bundestag, on Sunday.

Jensen recalled the conclusions of UN Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer on the insufficient transparency in the trial and non-compliance with human rights standards.

And in an interview with DW in June, Melzer had also said that Assange had been examined by two doctors and that they had concluded that the WikiLeaks founder had all the symptoms that indicated he had been subjected to long-term psychological torture. According to Jensen, handing over Assange to the United States would be life-threatening for him and a precedent for other journalists.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
