Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow

Crossing the streets in Shurnukh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province will become a problem as of Tuesday. Shurnukh village mayor Hakob Arshakyan said this Monday during a meeting with Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan.
He urged residents to follow the safety rules. "Crossing the street becomes a problem as of tomorrow; if suddenly even an animal crosses, people should not go after it. The Turkish [i.e., Azerbaijani] general said clearly with his own mouth, ‘Our border guards know what to do so that animal don’t enter Azerbaijani territory for the second time,’" Arshakyan said.
And according to the mayor of Goris, as of Friday there will be a problem with respect to livestock and pastures.
And touching upon the issue of fodder, Arushanyan told the villagers as follows in particular: "Don’t think that we will leave this burden on your shoulders."