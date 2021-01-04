News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow
Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Crossing the streets in Shurnukh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province will become a problem as of Tuesday. Shurnukh village mayor Hakob Arshakyan said this Monday during a meeting with Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan.

He urged residents to follow the safety rules. "Crossing the street becomes a problem as of tomorrow; if suddenly even an animal crosses, people should not go after it. The Turkish [i.e., Azerbaijani] general said clearly with his own mouth, ‘Our border guards know what to do so that animal don’t enter Azerbaijani territory for the second time,’" Arshakyan said.

And according to the mayor of Goris, as of Friday there will be a problem with respect to livestock and pastures.

And touching upon the issue of fodder, Arushanyan told the villagers as follows in particular: "Don’t think that we will leave this burden on your shoulders."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war
“Such a conversation about the recent and not-so-recent past is important to start a full-fledged conversation about the future,” Pashinyan concluded…
 Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article
It was shot down in Armenia’s airspace…
 Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"
After giving Tigranashen [village], we can no longer go to Syunik [Province]…
 Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement
There are other agreements in the footnote…
 Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region
Within the framework of the humanitarian mission…
 Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy
He has a task to…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos