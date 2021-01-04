After New Year 11 babies are born in Stepanakert maternity hospital

On the first day of 2021, 5 children—3 boys and 2 girls—were born at the Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"So far, we have had 11 deliveries since the beginning of 2021, and currently one delivery is expected," added Vardges Osipov, the director of this maternity hospital.
The Center director compared the number of newborns with the same period last year and said that there is a decrease due to the current situation. "We had 74 births in December. For comparison, let me say that in 2020, on average, there were about 150 to 160 births at the Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection," added Osipov.