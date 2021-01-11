Pelosi says Trump is Putin's handmaiden

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said US President Donald Trump is a "handmaiden" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, CBS reported.
"But there's no other explaining why this president of the United States is such-- a handmaiden of Putin," Pelosi noted.
"Yeah. What the president, again, has a tin ear, blind spot and whatever obligation. I don't know what the Russians have on President Trump, whether it's personal, whether it's political, whether it's financial. I don't know what it is," she added.
Democrats have long accused Trump of conspiring with Russia. The White House and the Kremlin have denied this.