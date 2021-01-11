Armenians assemble outside Armenia embassy in Russia

Numerous members of the local Armenian community have gathered in front of Armenia’s embassy in Russia.
"The Armenian community of Russia is also a people, and we are against all those anti-Armenian decisions under which [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan may sign. From the very first day of his rule, Nikol Pashinyan gave us many promises, hopes, united us. But instead of leading us to development, no promise was fulfilled in [these] three years. On the contrary, today we [Armenians] have ruins, thousands of victims, hundreds of thousands of Armenians who have become miserable, a diaspora with a broken spine, a society that has fallen ill with division, separation, hatred," said one of those gathered.
There is also a signature campaign outside the embassy—and which reads: "We are against Nikol Pashinyan signing. We have not authorized you to sign. Every nation deserves its chosen king, but he [Pashinyan] is not the king who deserves our people. Today that man has brought the Armenian people to their knees. We are against any of his steps."