New US tariffs on selected EU products take effect

The decision of the Washington administration to impose duties on additional types of products imported from the European Union comes into force on Tuesday, TASS reported.

As a result, parts necessary for aircraft construction, manufactured in France and Germany, will be subject to a 15% duty from January 12.

As Reuters explains, the United States has previously introduced a 15% duty on aircraft imported from the EU. However, these measures were not applicable to the aircraft of the European Airbus corporation, assembled at a plant in the US state of Alabama. The introduction of tariffs for parts would effectively deprive Airbus of the ability to sell its products in the United States without paying additional duties. As a result, according to Reuters, these aircraft are likely to be non-competitive in the US market.

In addition to duties on spare parts related to the aviation industry, additional duties of 25% are imposed on some wines, cognacs, and a number of other types of alcoholic beverages from France and Germany.

The actions of the US authorities represent a new step in a longstanding dispute between the US and the EU over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers. This is a lawsuit involving the American company Boeing and Airbus.

The trade conflict between Washington and Brussels over Boeing and Airbus has been going on since 2004. Both sides accuse each other of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and providing their aircraft builders with unauthorized government subsidies.