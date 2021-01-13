Armenian injured as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Armenia president hospitalized with COVID-19, 13.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia as of 13.01.2021:
- Armenian soldier, 21, has been injured as Azerbaijan had grossly violated the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The soldier was immediately taken to a military hospital and successfully operated on. His condition is assessed as stable and severe.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.
- Artsakh soldier, 19, has died of illness.
Radik Tatosyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army unit, has died Tuesday due to heart and lung failure.
He was admitted to an Artsakh hospital on Tuesday, with a diagnosis of "double pneumonia, acute myocarditis, possible COVID-19, " and he was pronounced dead at 6։25pm, the Investigative Committee informed.
- Bodies of another seven fallen soldiers have been found during the search conducted in the direction of the Fizuli and Jabrayil regions.
In total, the number of fallen servicemen and civilians found so far in the areas of combat operations is 1,229.
Search operations are being carried out in the areas of Karintak, Mataghis, and Talish villages.
- Karabakh's Martakert resident has hit a mine during construction work, Artsakh Investigative Committee reported.
The tragic incident occurred Tuesday. The man who worked on the excavator died on the spot.
- Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law, speculating the issue of captured civilians and war prisoners. Artak Beglaryan, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh tweeted.
“Many PoWs & civilians from wartime, 64 PoWs & some civilians from postwar period are [im]prisoned there [in Azerbaijan] without Az[erbaijan’s] confirmation to ICRC & Russian mediators,” Beglaryan added.
- Armenia legislature majority leader was not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Nikol Pashinyan.
As for the statement of MP Sofya Hovsepyan—who recently left ruling My Step faction—that she had proposed within My Step to replace PM Nikol Pashinyan, Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction noted that "there have been various discussions in our faction."
- Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has been hospitalized after begin tested positive for COVID-19.
"The disease is still in a complicated course; President Sarkissian has symptoms typical of that condition, including high fever, double pneumonia," the president's office reported.