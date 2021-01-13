Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound

On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound in the guard post of the military unit located in the central direction of the Defense Army, as a result of a gross ceasefire violation by the enemy, the Defense Army reported.
The soldier was immediately taken to a military hospital and successfully operated on. His condition is assessed as stable and severe.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.