Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound
Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound in the guard post of the military unit located in the central direction of the Defense Army, as a result of a gross ceasefire violation by the enemy, the Defense Army reported.

The soldier was immediately taken to a military hospital and successfully operated on. His condition is assessed as stable and severe.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
