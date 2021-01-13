Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search

The bodies of seven more servicemen were found as a result of the search conducted in the direction of the Fizuli and Jabrayil regions during the recent hostilities, as well as at the intermediate part between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Syunik Province of Armenia. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, stated about this on Wednesday morning.
"In total, the number of fallen servicemen and civilians found so far in the areas of [the recent] combat operations is 1,229. Search operations are being carried out in the areas of Karintak, Mataghis, and Talish [villages] today," Tadevosyan added.