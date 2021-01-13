News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The bodies of seven more servicemen were found as a result of the search conducted in the direction of the Fizuli and Jabrayil regions during the recent hostilities, as well as at the intermediate part between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Syunik Province of Armenia. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, stated about this on Wednesday morning.

"In total, the number of fallen servicemen and civilians found so far in the areas of [the recent] combat operations is 1,229. Search operations are being carried out in the areas of Karintak, Mataghis, and Talish [villages] today," Tadevosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs
Also, all the countries of the civilized world…
 Russian political scientist: I believe more serious issues were discussed during Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting
After the meeting of President of Russia Vladimir Putin...
 Interesting details about appointment of former Armenian police chief to position of deputy defense minister
In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s question...
 Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable
This process must answer two main questions…
 Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway
The armed forces and border guards are monitoring the situation along the entire border…
 Armenia Human Rights defender: Azerbaijan politicizes captives’ matter
This is absolutely inadmissible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos