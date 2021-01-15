Biden does not respond to Erdogan request for telephone conversation

US President-elect Joe Biden is yet to respond to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's offer of a phone call, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.
Three people familiar with the issue told MEE that Erdogan's office requested a call with Biden last month, but weeks later no conversation has been arranged.
Biden’s decision not to pick up the phone is hardly surprising considering his remarks last year to the New York Times, in which he said that Washington should take a different approach towards Erdogan and support the Turkish opposition.
Erdogan also wasn’t particularly quick to congratulate Biden on his 3 November election victory, as Ankara was mindful of its warm relations with the Trump administration. The Turkish president was one the last world leaders to do so, in a message sent in November.
Both Biden’s transition team and the Turkish presidency have avoided giving MEE direct answers to queries on the issue.
Turkish officials in Ankara have publicly said that they are willing to establish a constructive relationship with the new US administration.
Ibrahim Kalin, the chief adviser and the spokesperson for Erdogan, told Turkish TV on Sunday that Ankara’s contacts with the transition team so far were “very positive.”
“They say they want to develop good relations with Turkey and turn a new page,” Kalin added.
However, reluctance to talk to Erdogan suggests Biden won't be quick to turn a page with the Turkish government.