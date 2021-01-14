News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia Deputy FM discusses results of Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting with France and US Ambassadors
Russia Deputy FM discusses results of Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting with France and US Ambassadors
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko discussed the results of the January 11 talks of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow with Ambassadors of the United States and France John Sullivan and Pierre Levi.

As reported the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the Ambassadors learned about the results of the talks and thoroughly exchanged views on the future joint efforts of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, US, France) for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status
The statement signed on November 9 hasn’t set and...
 Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day
The minister called on trusting the...
 Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war
After this war, everyone is in a state of psychological shock…
 Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project
For 70 years, the Free World and dissidents who...
 Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan
The Republic of Armenia will continue to make efforts for...
 Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives
The parliament speaker received the outgoing Kazakh ambassador…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos