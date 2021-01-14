Russia Deputy FM discusses results of Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting with France and US Ambassadors

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko discussed the results of the January 11 talks of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow with Ambassadors of the United States and France John Sullivan and Pierre Levi.
As reported the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the Ambassadors learned about the results of the talks and thoroughly exchanged views on the future joint efforts of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, US, France) for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.