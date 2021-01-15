Israel intends to urge Biden administration to abandon criticism toward Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt

Israel plans to lobby the Joe Biden administration to limit criticism toward Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt on human rights issues and the ongoing war in Yemen, Axios reported, citing Israel's defense ministry officials.
Israel fears that harsh criticism of the Gulf states could affect regional efforts to counter Iranian influence.
Egypt, which has become diplomatically close to Israel in recent years, could also be the target of criticism from the Biden administration for human rights violations in the country, Israeli officials said.
Cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf and Egypt is a key part of Israel's security strategy in the region, the main goal of which is to counter Iran.
Israeli officials also plan to tell Biden that Israel's recent agreements to normalize ties with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco should take precedence over human rights concerns, the Times of Israel reported.
The official warned that if Washington's relations with Riyadh and Cairo deteriorate, it could lead them to turn towards Russia and China.