Medical and technology organizations coalition develops digital passport for COVID-19 vaccination
Medical and technology organizations coalition develops digital passport for COVID-19 vaccination
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A coalition of medical and technology organizations is working to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that will allow businesses, airlines, and countries to check if people have received the vaccine.

The Vaccination Credential Initiative is developing technology to validate vaccinations as some governments will require proof of vaccinations to enter the country. The organization hopes the technology will enable people to demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school, and life while protecting the privacy of their data.

The initiative, which includes members such as Microsoft, Oracle, and the American nonprofit Mayo Clinic, is using the results of The Commons Project's international digital document confirming a negative COVID-19 test, the Financial Times reported.

The Commons Project technology, created in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, is used by three major airline alliances. The coalition is reportedly in talks with several governments to create a program requiring either negative tests or proof of vaccination, The Commons Project executive director Paul Meyer told the Times.

People who have been vaccinated are currently receiving a sheet of paper confirming their vaccination, he said. But the coalition could develop a digital certificate using electronic health records. The technology should allow patients to keep their data safe so they can regulate who sees the information. The initiative assumes that certain businesses, such as event organizers and universities, will require their consumers, students, and workers to provide proof of vaccination, the Times added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
