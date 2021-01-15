Karabakh prosecutor general is dismissed

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Artur Tovmasyan, on Friday issued an official statement noting that on January 9, Prosecutor General Mher Aghajanyan had submitted his resignation to the NA and, with the set procedure, again submitted his resignation on Friday.
Accordingly, Aghajanyan has been dismissed as Prosecutor General of Artsakh, as of Friday.
To note, Artsakh does not have a police chief and a National Security Service (NSS) director for about 20 days now. By the decrees of President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on December 22, 2020, Kamo Aghajanyan was relieved of the post of NSS Director, and Ashot Hakobjanyan—of the post of Chief of Police of Artsakh.