Group organizes 'barbecue party' near Armenian church in Turkey, video sparks protest (PHOTO)
Group organizes 'barbecue party' near Armenian church in Turkey, video sparks protest (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

A group of people who remain unknown placed a barbecue grill and made barbecue near the church of the Armenian Germush located in the Dagyani district of the Turkish city of Urfa (Yedesia).

The video was posted on social networks, and this sparked a wave of protest and responses from a number of Turkish presses.

The residents living near the Armenian church in Germush complained that the government isn’t ensuring preservation of the historic Armenian church and that they can’t preserve it on their own.

This church is included in the plan for restoration, but it has been partially restored, and it is always attacked by thieves due to lack of appropriate protection.
Հայերեն
