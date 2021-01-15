Armenian opposition movement's PM candidate on situation in Armenia and Nikol Pashinyan

The sole purpose of our meeting here is to discuss the situation in the country and think about what we can do to get the country out of that situation. This is what candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan said during a meeting with citizens of Gyumri at the local “Aragats” Center for Sport and Culture today.

“There are 4-5,000 victims, 10-15,000 wounded soldiers, most of the territory of Artsakh is lost, Armenia’s borders are being compressed, everyone ignores Armenians, and there are also material losses. Question: Was this really inevitable? Until recently, even though Armenia had many problems in the country, it was a respected state. Did you see how the leader of our country was looked at during the meeting on January 11? This is also an attitude towards us Armenians. Armenians has been defeated for 1,000 years, but nobody has been held responsible,” Manukyan declared.