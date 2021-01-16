Media: Turkish army shells positions of Kurdish formations in northern Syria

The Turkish army is shelling positions controlled by the Kurdish armed groups in the north of Syria.
According to the latest information, the Turkish contingent is using heavy weapons to shell the area of the settlement of Al-Arimah, located northeast of Al-Bab, Military Review reported.
The Kurdish administration of this region of Syria says that pro-Turkish militants are trying to take control of a section of the important M4 road, located between Al-Bab and Manbij.
According to the representatives of the Kurdish administration, Turkish troops are trying to help them.