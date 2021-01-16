News
Armenian PM candidate says Shushi was not captured by Azerbaijanis
Armenian PM candidate says Shushi was not captured by Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It was possible and necessary to stop the Karabakh war earlier, Vazgen Manukyan, a candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia from the Salvation Homeland Movement told reportres on Saturday.

"And yet, if our army was ready for war, we could secure a strong position. But even in these unfavorable conditions, if there were no stupid orders, there was order and coordinated work of the army, we would not have had these losses," he noted.

"A few days later, when the war was going badly, it was possible and necessary to stop the war. There were assumptions, and we could stop the war earlier and with fewer losses. I consider it proven that Shushi was not captured by the Azerbaijanis, it was surrendered by ours, because of betrayal or stupidity - this is already a separate issue," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
